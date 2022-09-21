Booster

The new Covid booster doesn’t help with flu prevention – but getting both shots at once won’t hurt you.

Covid numbers are dropping here, and the state is moving towards an “endemic” phase, according to James Hoyer, who leads the state’s Covid-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

 But what does this mean regarding the new booster? What about those who want to prepare for the upcoming flu season?

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.