Covid numbers are dropping here, and the state is moving towards an “endemic” phase, according to James Hoyer, who leads the state’s Covid-19 vaccine distribution efforts.
But what does this mean regarding the new booster? What about those who want to prepare for the upcoming flu season?
Hampshire County Health Department Director Tamitha Wilkins shared information from a recent meeting with the state. They discussed the combination of taking the new, updated vaccine along with the annual flu shot.
“There is no contraindication of getting them both on the same day, and we have been highly encouraged to offer both at the same time if someone wants both,” Wilkins informed.
Contrary to false assumptions, Wilkins explained that the updated booster has no flu shot.
“A flu shot is totally separate and is a different shot in itself,” she reiterated.
Wilkins clarified that the updated booster is a bivalent vaccine, meaning that it contains 2 components of the virus; half of it targets the original virus while the other half includes the Omicron subvariants.
Combining flu and Covid-19 booster shots are encouraged but only under specific guidelines:
• People should wait 2 months after completion of their primary series of vaccines – or a previous booster dose – to receive the new shot.
• Individuals must be 18 years or older to get Moderna’s updated vaccine.
• The updated Pfizer vaccine is authorized for those 12 years and older.
The CDC has approved the new boosters, but West Virginia is still waiting for the delivery. For now, the health department is putting people on a waiting list. The departments will receive a notification the day the vaccines are shipped out, but it’s a waiting game until then. Wilkins hopes to get them within 2 weeks.
“We are seeing a decrease in cases this week,” Wilkins happily reported Covid’s overall impact in the county. She affirmed that there are currently no hospitalizations or new deaths as of last week.
It is not all good news, however.
“The only thing you can’t get with the (updated) vaccine is the moneybox vaccine,” Wilkins said. She explained that the chemical structures of both vaccines wouldn’t work well with each other.
There are 11 confirmed monkeypox cases in West Virginia, according to the CDC. One of these cases, Wilkins noted, was recently found in neighboring Hardy County.
Knowledge of the monkeypox spread has not changed. The disease can be spread though direct contact with an infected person’s rash, scabs or bodily fluids. It can also be spread by touching objects used or handled by an infected person or through contact with respiratory secretions.
All local health departments do have the monkeypox vaccine. However, Wilkins said they remain limited to those at high risk or exposure.
Still, the focus remains on preparing people for the flu season and the new Covid booster.
“Our state is asking us to really get the word out there, this year, about not forgetting your flu shot because they’re anticipating this to be a very rough respiratory winter,” she warned.
On Monday, traveling clinics started to go around the county. They will visit different businesses, senior centers and schools to vaccinate anyone in the community that needs a flu shot. For more information on the traveling flu sites or to be put on the new, updated booster waiting list, call 304-496-9640. Visit the Hampshire County Health Department Facebook page for the latest information.
