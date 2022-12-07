AUGUSTA — There’s a whole slew of stuff to do this weekend, and on top of the Town of Romney getting in the Christmas spirit on the west end of the county, Augusta is hosting its 1st-ever live nativity in the middle of the county to help raise money for a multipurpose event center to replace the old barns at the fairgrounds.

The live, “walk-through” nativity, aptly called “Come to the Stable,” will give folks an opportunity to be transported to Bethlehem, right here in Hampshire County. Open this Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., the event will also see homemade soup, hot dogs, cookies, a bonfire for s’mores and hot cocoa available for purchase.

