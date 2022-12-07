AUGUSTA — There’s a whole slew of stuff to do this weekend, and on top of the Town of Romney getting in the Christmas spirit on the west end of the county, Augusta is hosting its 1st-ever live nativity in the middle of the county to help raise money for a multipurpose event center to replace the old barns at the fairgrounds.
The live, “walk-through” nativity, aptly called “Come to the Stable,” will give folks an opportunity to be transported to Bethlehem, right here in Hampshire County. Open this Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m., the event will also see homemade soup, hot dogs, cookies, a bonfire for s’mores and hot cocoa available for purchase.
“Everyone is excited,” said Leah Kidner with WVU Extension, one of the event’s organizers. Committee members have volunteered sheep and calves for the walk-through – along with 3 camels.
Kidner said the event would be “rain or shine,” because they’re planning to use the barns as shelter and the food will be purchased and can be eaten in the dining hall up at the fairgrounds.
“We’re so looking forward to a big crowd!” she said excitedly. “We will be taking groups 15 at a time in order for everyone to be able to see and hear.”
“Come to the Stable” is the 2nd big fundraiser for the Hampshire County event center, following the highly successful “Day of Giving” in October. The event center will allow Hampshire County community groups to have year-round use of the fairgrounds for agricultural education and other events – as well as giving the county a shelter that could house farm animals during a natural disaster.
The current, aged barns will be replaced with a large pole barn, which will also have attached bathrooms, showers and a kitchen – perfect for fair time, when animals are moved into the fair barns and FFA and 4-H members spend nights at the Augusta fairgrounds.
As of Tuesday morning, the weather for Saturday looks chilly with a chance of rain, but the folks at the fairgrounds will be ready to tell the story of the birth of Jesus, no matter the weather.
