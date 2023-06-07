SLANESVILLE — A house near Slanesville was completely destroyed in an intentionally-set fire last week – an incident currently under investigation by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire was set to the house early Friday morning after a bulldozer was run through the structure, confirmed Augusta Fire Chief Michael Hott.
“We’re investigating it as an arson,” said Sheriff Nathan Sions. “Deputies are following up on leads. If anyone has any information, we request that they contact the sheriff’s office.”
The house, located along Madie Street Road just north of Slanesville, was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
The house was likely a rental, and the owner was working on replacing the flooring, Hott said.
The fire rendered the structure a total loss, and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, along with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, are currently investigating the incident.
