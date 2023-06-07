Slanesville fire

The structure was a total loss after the fire – which is currently under investigation as arson. 

SLANESVILLE — A house near Slanesville was completely destroyed in an intentionally-set fire last week – an incident currently under investigation by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was set to the house early Friday morning after a bulldozer was run through the structure, confirmed Augusta Fire Chief Michael Hott.

