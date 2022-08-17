The West Virginia Division of Highways is collecting public comment and making plans for a 6.8-mile section of Corridor H to connect Wardensville with the Virginia state line.
The public informational workshop will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 at the War Memorial Building in Wardensville – 190 Main Street – and representatives from WVDOH and the Federal Highway Administration will be onsite to answer questions and provide maps and construction schedules.
This 6.8-mile section of the 4-lane highway will complete the easternmost section of the corridor in the Mountain State.
The 1st day of school is Monday, Aug. 22, and the Review would love to see those back-to-school photos. Send your snaps to news@hampshirereview.com along with your child’s name, what school they’re attending and what grade they’re in for our annual back-to-school feature next week.
Applications are now being accepted for The River House’s “Music Makers” youth music program. Hampshire County kids in 3rd through 10th grade are invited to apply for a scholarship that will provide 42 weeks of private lessons at The Cat and The Fiddle in Capon Bridge.
Lessons will be for fiddle, banjo, guitar, piano or mandolin.
Physical copies can also be picked up at the studio, located at 152 Capon School Street.
The West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey will be at Romney’s South Branch Inn on Tuesday, Aug. 23, ready to discuss with interested folks the efforts to clean up corruption, save taxpayer dollars and more.
The meet-and-greet begins at 8 p.m., and is hosted by the Hampshire County Republican Executive Committee.
For more information, contact George Shalhoub at 703-896-0812.
Gas prices, on average in the state, have fallen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy’s survey. Prices in West Virginia are 66.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and 92.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.