The West Virginia Division of Highways is collecting public comment and making plans for a 6.8-mile section of Corridor H to connect Wardensville with the Virginia state line.

The public informational workshop will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 18 at the War Memorial Building in Wardensville – 190 Main Street – and representatives from WVDOH and the Federal Highway Administration will be onsite to answer questions and provide maps and construction schedules.

