ROMNEY — Calling all Potterheads: the Hampshire County Public Library has a Harry Potter-themed escape room every day during library hours until Aug. 19. There are sign-up sheets at the library, and folks will be given an hour-long time slot.
The escape room has been available to the public since July 17, but folks have plenty of time to team up and…escape the room.
But what is an escape room? It’s a game, a puzzle that challenges folks to find clues, solve puzzles and eventually escape the site of the game. Folks are “locked” into a room and encouraged to find their way out as quickly as possible. But it takes a team effort.
Cindy Shanholtz, who leads the children’s programming at the library, said a local business had signed up their employees, and they sent out different groups to challenge each other to see who could escape the room the fastest. Shanholtz noted that teams do not exceed three or four people, as the space can become cramped.
Folks don’t necessarily have to be Harry Potter fans, but it might help. Bellatrix Lestrange, an antagonist in the series, has tracked down folks into Hogsmeade (the escape room), and the way of getting out is to find the Triwizard Cup and teleport out of there.
The library has designed escape rooms before, but this summer, the focus is on Harry Potter to celebrate his 43rd birthday on July 31, where people celebrated on Monday with snacks and activities focused on Harry Potter.
“People really enjoy doing the escape rooms,” Shanholtz said, and the library tries to organize them every other month.
Call 304-822-3185 or stop by to reserve a time slot.
The library reminds folks that a summer reading party will be held on July 29. The Saturday closing party invites participants from the summer reading program to celebrate and claim their reading prizes. Top prizes will be gifted to the top readers. Shanholtz said 86 adults and kids registered for this summer’s reading program.
The library still has many events scheduled this summer, including many activities on Saturday, Aug.5, during the Peach Festival.
Outdoor games, water games, face painting, a dunk tank, pie in the face and other activities will be available at the library. The hope is to raise money for the computers that badly need replacement. To top it all off on sweetly, the library will also be making peach and vanilla ice cream that Saturday.
