ROMNEY — Calling all Potterheads: the Hampshire County Public Library has a Harry Potter-themed escape room every day during library hours until Aug. 19. There are sign-up sheets at the library, and folks will be given an hour-long time slot.

The escape room has been available to the public since July 17, but folks have plenty of time to team up and…escape the room.

