Dec. 7: Jonathan Vance Whetzel, 28, of Levels was arrested on a Capias Warrant out of Hampshire County for Destruction of Property.
Dec. 9: Rockwell James Mills, 36, of Winchester was arrested for Public Intoxication, Trespassing, Obstructing x2, Disorderly Conduct, and Fingerprint Refusal.
Dec. 6-12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.