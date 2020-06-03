Gov. Jim Justice is sitting in the catbird’s seat as voters head to the polls next Tuesday to pick their candidates for November’s general election.
Despite his incumbency, the billionaire entrepreneur has drawn nearly a dozen challengers to lead West Virginia for the next 4 years — and more from his own Republican party than from the opposition Democrats.
Of course, that’s a bit misleading since Justice was elected as a Democrat in 2016, only to jump back to the Republican Party a year later. (He only joined the Democrats in 2015.)
Justice, 69, most famously owns the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs. His home has been a minor point of contention during his administration (he was sued for not living in the governor’s mansion in Charleston).
During his administration West Virginia has balanced its budget without dipping into the rainy day fund and seen school personnel strike statewide twice. The state has issued a huge bond aimed at road construction and maintenance.
Here’s a quick look at his challengers.
Republican
• Woody Thrasher is the candidate who has been running 2nd to Justice in polls over the last year. He’s a Clarksburg businessman, the owner of Thrasher Group, an architectural and engineering firm he founded with his father in 1983. He was Secretary of Commerce under Justice for a little more than year, ousted over the mishandling of recovery from the 2016 floods.
• Shelby Jean Fitzhugh is a Raleigh County native who had a career in Maryland before retiring to Martinsburg. She said she was moved to run after seeing video about the opioid epidemic in West Virginia.
• Mike Folk served as an outspoken state senator for 6 years before losing the 2018 election to Democrat John Unger. The airline pilot from Martinsburg says he believes in smaller government and less taxes.
• Brooke Lunsford of Salt Rock in Cabell County says 2020 is a good time to try to get “Jesus First” in West Virginia. The fiber-optic cable installer thinks growing tourism revenue could replace the income tax, wants infrastructure built off existing systems and says 5G wireless technology should be delayed over concerns about radiation emitted.
• Charles Sheedy of Cameron retired from a 30-year career in the Division of Highways as administrator of the Marshall County operation. The veteran of both the Reserves and the Army National Guard calls himself a retired working man, not a politician or businessman.
• Doug Six hails from Burton in Wetzel County, where he manages a poultry processing facility. He says infrastructure has declined as taxes have increased.
Democrat
• Douglas Hughes is a Logan advocate for hospital patients and disabled veterans who entered the race because of his concerns about the healthcare system. He’s a Wirt County native, an Army Reserve member and has held a variety of jobs.
• Jody Murphy of Parkersburg is a FedEx courier and former newspaper reporter. He wants to grow and diversify the state’s economy to halt population decline.
• Ben Salango is the Charleston attorney who has been the most visible Democrat in the race. The WVU grad from Raleigh County is a Kanawha County commissioner. He’s promising public service above self -service. His economic plan centers on redesigning the Department of Commerce into a regionally focused operation with offices across the state.
• Stephen Smith is a Charleston community activist who has been in the race the longest, starting a 55-county tour of the state in 2018.
• Ron Stollings has been a doctor for 3 decades in his Boone County hometown of Madison and a 4-term state senator. He says a key to improving infrastructure is tapping into federal funds available to help.
