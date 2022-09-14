GRAND JURY
ROMNEY — The stabbing earlier this spring resulted in a 1st-degree murder indictment for Jason Orvle Moore – who attacked his roommate in April over “tobacco,” authorities said.
Charging documents say that on April 11, Moore, 44, stabbed his 67-year-old housemate James F. Harding to death, causing wounds to the right side of his face, both sides of his chin, his neck and his abdomen.
The men lived in a house along Short Mountain Drive in the Elk Horn Subdivision just south of Augusta. Harding was dead when first responders found him in his home after a 911 call shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Authorities stated the stabbing was over tobacco, and after the incident, Moore drove himself to a neighbor’s house and told them he had killed his housemate.
When law enforcement arrived, they arrested Moore after a brief struggle.
About 2 weeks after Moore’s arrest, he waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Hampshire County magistrate court. That waiver allowed him to be immediately bound over to circuit court.
He is being held without bond in the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.
