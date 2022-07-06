Women sometimes choose to have abortions to avoid having to quit their jobs, or to avoid the difficult dance of balancing work with motherhood.
On the list of richest people in the world, the 1st woman comes in 14th. That’s despite the fact that the world’s population is approximately 49.6% women at the moment.
According to an article in the New York Times, “At the current pace, Professor Zucman (a noted economist) predicted, it would take nearly 100 years for women to make up half the population of the top 1 percenters.” Why is this?
The dogma: The only way to stop abortions is to make them illegal. Is this true?
Definition: The maternal wall is a term referring to stereotypes and various forms of discrimination encountered by working mothers and mothers seeking employment, according to Wikipedia.
There are many reasons women need to, or choose to, have an abortion. The maternal wall is certainly one of them. It can be a real life degrader for the woman and anyone who may depend on her already, especially if the woman is on her own, already has children (according to the CDC, 60% who choose abortion are already mothers), and has no one to share the childcare duties with.
The book “The Best Intentions: Unintended Pregnancy and the Well-Being of Children and Families” says, “When childbearing occurs without prior planning and preparation, it can cause severe disruption to other life plans, decreased resources for children already born, temporary or permanent lowering of educational and career aspirations, and a threat to present and future economic security.”
In the same chapter, we have, “The few studies of adolescent fathering and educational attainment have found an association between teenage fathering and dropping out of high school.”
All of these factors need to be addressed in order to reduce the need for abortions.
According to the Center for American Progress, a progressive think tank, “Simply put, there are 2 key ways to reduce abortion — by making it less necessary or by making it less available. In our view, only the former approach is humane, effective, and just.”
Here’s a wild idea: we can virtually eliminate rape and incest as reasons for (unwanted) pregnancies by forcing every male of reproductive age to have his DNA on file with the FBI. RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, says, “When law enforcement investigates a case of sexual violence, DNA evidence can make or break the outcome.“
The definition given above is another reason women end up not wanting to carry a pregnancy to term. It’s a real life killer in many ways (the woman’s life, as well as anyone who depends on her), especially if the woman is on her own, already has children, and has no one to share the childcare duties with.
Of course, the best way to reduce the need for abortions is to be sure fertilization doesn’t occur in the 1st place.
According to a study done by investigators at Washington University, “[P]roviding birth control to women at no cost...cuts abortion rates by a range of 62 to 78 percent compared to the national rate.”
And yet, many in the “pro-life” movement oppose this simple method of reducing abortions, even though the cost of providing free birth control is vastly cheaper than the cost of supporting a child in the foster care system.
In contrast, around the world, from 2010 to 2014, “abortions happened roughly as frequently in the most restrictive countries (those with the most laws against them) as they did in the least restrictive: 37 versus 34 abortions each year for every 1,000 women aged 15 to 44,” according to a report by the Guttmacher Institute.
In short, the way to eliminate abortions is not to make them illegal, but rather to make them unnecessary. Both men and women should be allowed to carefully plan for the child, from fetus to independence. No hasty decisions, no misunderstandings, no “heat of the moment,” no financial inability, no excess familial burden, no employment issues, no career derailment.
Pro-life conservatives had nearly 50 years to work on making abortions unnecessary. Why didn’t they?
If Justice Coney Barrett can have it all, why can’t every other woman?
