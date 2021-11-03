Still red, still steady, still seeing Covid-19 in the county’s classrooms.
That’s the summary of Hampshire’s status this week as far as the virus, which has been cropping up in the schools here, especially at the high school level.
“We are still seeing community cases being carried into the schools,” described Health Department director Tamitha Wilkins. “That age group, a lot of them make up a mostly unvaccinated population.”
While the average age for Covid cases in the state is hovering around 40 years old, students are by no means exempt from the risks of contracting the virus, especially if the health protocols are being relaxed in school settings.
Of the 70 cases reported in Hampshire last week, 25 were people 20 years old or younger.
Wilkins stressed the importance of mask-wearing in both the classroom and on the school buses, pointing out that at the high school, masks aren’t as common as at the elementary and middle school levels.
“Masks are not being worn consistently,” she observed. “We’ve done so well all year, since August, and we’ve been stern with our parents. Why stop now, at the worst time?”
As of right now, only 41.7 percent of Hampshire County’s population is fully vaccinated, and Wilkins said the Health Department’s main goal is to get folks the booster shot if they’re eligible.
“That’s our big push right now,” Wilkins said, adding that teachers and students are in the “institutionalized setting” category for vaccine eligibility, and can receive their booster if the timing all adds up.
You’re eligible for a Covid booster shot if you fall into one of the following categories: you’re 65 or older, you’re 18 or older and live in a long-term care setting, you are 18 or older and have an underlying medical condition, or you’re 18-plus and live or work in a high-risk or institutional setting (like a school).
If you fit into one of these categories, you are old eligible for the vaccine if it has been at least 6 months after receiving your 2nd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine (or, if you got the J&J vaccine, at least 2 months after your vaccine).
That means that students who were vaccinated in April or May are not yet eligible for the booster shot.
If you have any questions about your booster eligibility, or if you’d like to schedule a booster shot or begin your vaccination process, call the Health Department at 304-496-9640.
