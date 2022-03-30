Hampshire County has had no active cases of Covid-19 for 3 days in a row, the Health Department reported Monday.
Saturday’s initial zero-activity report marked the 1st time since July 19 that the county was without a case — 250 days.
The respite turned out to be short-lived. The state’s Covid-19 dashboard Tuesday morning showed 2 cases here that the county didn’t yet. And County Health Director Tamitha Wilkins said at least 1 case was to be reported Tuesday night.
In addition, a variant on a variant, Omicron BA.2, is spreading rapidly across the U.S.
Data from Great Britain, where it hit before here, shows that it spreads more easily than the original Omicron variant, but isn’t any more potent.
“We can’t let our guard down,” Wilkins said Tuesday morning. “Everything we’ve learnt from this we still need to do.”
That ranges from washing hands more frequently to staying home when you feel sick, she said. And it includes wearing masks in public if you have concerns.
“You’ve got to do what’s best for yourself and your family too,” Wilkins said.
As cases decline, the county is shifting its resources.
Free drive-up testing will continue in the parking lot at Hampshire Memorial Hospital on Sunrise Summit, but only 2 days a week starting next week.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. No appointment is necessary.
Wilkins said the Health Department still has plenty of home test kits to give out.
Meanwhile, she said, her staff still has plenty to do.
“We’re finally able to play catch-up on what the CDC needs us to send them,” she said.
