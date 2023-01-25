Just a quick recap of last week, ending on Friday, Jan. 20. On Wednesday, the house passed House Bill 2526. This bill would gradually reduce personal income tax by 50 percent over a three consecutive year period.
Also passing was House Bill 2412, declaring Nov. 14 every year a special Memorial Day in remembrance of the Marshall University airplane crash. Both of these bills have been sent to Senate for consideration.
The House Education committee advanced HB 2003 to the Finance Committee. This bill would provide early childhood assistant teachers and systems of support to help students achieve grade level literacy and numeracy by end of third grade.
This week also saw the first completed legislation. Senate Bill 161 and Senate Bill 162 both go now to the executive for action. Both bills would allow the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to make more decisions concerning lands they control.
One thing that encourages me is the youth who have participated in the page program. This program is open to students, grades six through 12, from West Virginia’s public and nonpublic schools. If your child is interested, more information and application submission can be found on the legislative website under the educational tab.
I encourage you to visit the legislative website, www.wvlegislature.gov. Here you can find bill status, news releases, photographs and livestream of committee meetings, just to name a few.
Delegates Rick Hillenbrand and Darren Thorne are Hampshire County’s “boots on the ground” in Charleston during the Legislature session.
