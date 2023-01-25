Thorne

Thorne

Just a quick recap of last week, ending on Friday, Jan. 20. On Wednesday, the house passed House Bill 2526. This bill would gradually reduce personal income tax by 50 percent over a three consecutive year period.  

Also passing was House Bill 2412, declaring Nov. 14 every year a special Memorial Day in remembrance of the Marshall University airplane crash. Both of these bills have been sent to Senate for consideration.  

