The power plant at nearby Mount Storm comes up as 1 of the 100 dirtiest in the U.S., a new study based on government data shows.
Mount Storm, owned by Dominion Energy, ranked No. 73 in the Dirty 100, but that also means it is the 73rd-worst of 10,435 power plants across the country.
Stats from the federal Energy Information Agency show the Grant County facility releases more than a ton of carbon dioxide into the air for every megawatt hour it generates.
Mount Storm is more than 99% fueled by coal. Distillate fuel oil makes up about 6/10ths of 1% of its fuel. “Distillate fuel oil” is a generic term for kerosene, kerosene-type jet fuel and diesel.
A megawatt-hour is the amount of energy used by about 330 homes in an hour.
Mount Storm produces 4,714,228 megawatt hours annually, enough to power more than 275,000 homes for a solid year.
In generating that much energy, Mount Storm releases more than 5,100 tons of carbon dioxide into the air annually.
Carbon Dioxide is the 4th-most abundant element in earth’s atmosphere. It’s critical to trap heat that keeps the planet habitable, but increasing CO2 is also blamed by scientists for global warming that makes weather more severe and challenges our existence.
Labadie Power Plant about 45 miles west of St. Louis, Mo., was No. 1 on the Dirty 100 list. It produces about 4 times both the energy and carbon dioxide that Mount Storm does.
First Energy’s Harrison Power Station near Clarksburg was 10th on the list, producing more than twice as much energy and carbon dioxide as Mount Storm.
First Energy is the parent company of Potomac Edison, the electric company serving Hampshire County and surrounding areas.
Four other West Virginia power plants rated worse than Mount Storm — 13th for 1 in Putnam County, 62nd for 1 in Pleasants County, 64th for 1 in Monongalia County and 65th for 1 in Mason County. A 2nd plant in Monongalia County ranked 92nd.
FindEnergy.com, the website that gathered the data noted that the 100 make up less than 1% of the power plants in the U.S., but they are responsible for 42% of the carbon dioxide emissions from production of electricity. Their emissions are equivalent to 140 million passenger vehicles, about half the U.S. total. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.