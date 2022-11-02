AUGUSTA — The Hampshire County Community Event Center (HCCEC) held its inaugural “Day of Giving” annual event at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta on Oct. 15.
“We were so blessed with a beautiful day, amazing vendors, happy and smiling faces of everyone, especially those who enjoyed the hayride ride,” Chair of HCCEC Leah Kidner said.
The Day of Giving had over 1,200 people and raised around $5,000.
The event held a petting zoo, a kid’s corner, agriculture demonstrations and speakers, hayrides, food trucks, pop-up shops, craft vendors, live music and even a free delicious breakfast.
No one signed up for the planned pumpkin-carving contest, but a different approach next year could motivate participants.
Through donations, fundraisers and grants, the HCCEC committee hopes to raise money to build an addition to the fairground’s barn.
“This addition will contain not only more space to be used in many different manners but also contain bathrooms, showers and a kitchen,” Kidner said.
The vision is that it will serve as a multipurpose facility centrally located in Hampshire County that will be equipped to handle any type of event, “whether it’s a livestock show, outdoor show, banquets, arts and crafts shows, dog shows, rodeos, concerts, meetings or classes.”
Currently, the barn is mostly used during the Hampshire County fair, but Kidner pointed out that the rise in exhibitor numbers is “happily outgrowing” the facility.
Kidner works with the WVU Extension office, giving her extensive experience in working with the barn.
“We keep patching it with ‘Band-Aids,’ so to say, but it needs a lot of upgrades.”
She explained that her motivation for creating the HCCEC committee was a necessity.
“In the 22 years I’ve worked there, there’s been a need for more space and upgrades. Every time the committee would meet, we would discus it, but (we) never took action, so I decided we needed to get it started at some point.”
In an HCCEC meeting back in September, it was discussed that the barn addition would be a costly endeavor, with estimates pushing a million. Though a hefty price for the committee, the members are not in a rush.
“There really is no time frame we can give. We would love to say a couple of years, but… when it all comes together, it will all be worth it,” Kidner said.
She said that the HCCEC will host another event at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta on December 10th, where they will feature a walk-through nativity scene with live camels, a bonfire and other surprises. Check out their Hampshire County Community Event Center Facebook page to stay informed.
