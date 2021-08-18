SOUTH CHARLESTON — Fewer diseased birds are being found in the Eastern Panhandle, but the state’s Division of Natural Resources still has no idea of the cause of the outbreak.
DNR said Friday that it’s working with neighboring states to investigate the mysterious disease and is still collecting data. The agency said no human health or domestic livestock and poultry issues have been reported thus far.
The agency said the drop in new reports has been noticed since late July. In late May and early June, DNR received the 1st reports of sick or dead birds in the Eastern Panhandle, mainly Berkeley and Jefferson counties.
The notices prompted DNR to advise residents to quit filling birdfeeders and bird baths because birds congregating there can transmit disease. The advice still stands for Berkeley and Jefferson counties, DNR reiterated Friday.
Bird lovers elsewhere should take the opportunity to take down, repair and disinfect their feeders.
Approximately 15-20 percent of the reports related to lesions of the birds’ eyes. No location has reported more than 4 birds dying.
DNR and the diagnostic labs it’s working with have ruled out a list of the usual causes, finding no pathogens for Salmonella and Chlamydia, avian flu, West Nile virus and other flaviviruses, Newcastle disease and other paramyxoviruses, herpesviruses and poxviruses and Trichomonas parasites.
However, a species of bacteria called Mycoplasma was found in some birds with swollen and crusted eyes. DNR said the same bacteria have been found in previous avian disease outbreaks.
DNR is working with its counterparts in Virginia, Maryland, D.C and the National Park Service on the outbreak.
Those agencies have enlisted laboratories from the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Wildlife Health Center, the Southeastern Cooperative Wildlife Disease Study at the University of Georgia, the University of Pennsylvania Wildlife Futures Program and the Indiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory.
If you encounter sick or dead wild birds, please call the WVDNR district office in Romney at 304-822-3551. If you must remove dead birds, place them in a sealable plastic bag to dispose of with household trash.
