PETERSBURG — Earnings at Capon Valley Bank and its sister operation continue to surge through 2021.
Highland Bankshares Inc. said earnings hit $3.86 million in the 1st 9 months of the year, up 61% from the same period in 2020.
Net income per share pushed up to $2.88 from $1.79.
The group will pay a 45-cent dividend on Nov. 4 to those who hold shares on Oct. 29.
Highlands Chairman and CEO Jack H. Walters said the forgiveness of loans under the Paycheck Protection Program contributed to his banks’ “outsized” earnings in the 3rd quarter.
Highlands Bankshares operates 12 banking locations in West Virginia and Virginia through The Grant County Bank and Capon Valley Bank. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.