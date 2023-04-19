Mothers Day 2023

Michelle Mack and her son Rob Polito, pictured on a hike near Signal Knob in the George Washington National Forest.

It’s that time of spring again for your photos — and enough information to explain them — for our annual Mother’s Day feature, #withmymom.

We know you have a picture of you and your mom that’s special to you. Maybe you and she are having a laugh or chatting or working together or hunting or something else entirely different that’s an unforgettable moment to you.

