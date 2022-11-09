Capon Bridge man alleged coercion for his part in 2019 Burlington murders
Cleaver 1 of 2 shooters in slayings
KEYSER — The murder case against Capon Bridge’s Dillon Shawn Cleaver, 28, was sent to Circuit Court in Mineral County on Wednesday after the 2 others serving time for the shooting emphasized Cleaver’s involvement as well.
Cleaver is charged with 2 counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Donald L. Rutter, 32, and Destiny C. Foster, 25, at their Burlington residence on Nov. 18, 2019. The chief investigating officer with the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Chris Leatherman, testified that Cleaver said in an interview that he was coerced into taking part in the incident – and a threat was made that his family would be killed if he didn’t.
There were 2 others who pleaded guilty in connection to the Maple Hollow Lane shooting: Jimmy Lee Lambert of Stephens City, Va. pleaded guilty to counts of murder by firearm and the use of a firearm to commit a felony in March of 2022, and Capon Bridge’s Michael Paul Duncan pleaded guilty to 2 counts of being an accessory after the fact to murder last November.
In Leatherman’s testimony before Mineral County Magistrate Charles Gulbronson last Wednesday, he said Rutter had been shot twice with a shotgun and Foster 3 times. Rutter was deceased at the scene, but Foster was conscious when deputies arrived, and died while being transported to the hospital.
Before she succumbed to her injuries, Foster confirmed that it was Lambert who shot her.
In their investigation of the scene, deputies recovered 1 live shotgun shell on the porch and 6 spent shells inside the residence. There was also a toboggan on the scene that contained Lambert’s ID. Deputies tracked Lambert’s phone to Shenandoah Junction, where they arrested him.
While they tracked the phone, it showed Lambert made a brief stop at a convenience store at the intersection of Route 220 and Corridor H. Investigators were able to identify 3 people on the surveillance tapes: Lambert, who was driving, Duncan, who was in the passenger seat, and Cleaver.
As the investigation progressed, Lambert and Duncan were both arrested, and Leatherman said Duncan stated that he and Cleaver had both been at the Rutter house at the time of the shooting.
An interview with Rutter’s brother also revealed that Lambert, Duncan and Cleaver all spent the weekend at Rutter’s house prior to the shooting – which occurred early on a Monday morning.
Two days after the shooting, Cleaver walked into the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office and offered to be interviewed. He was mirandized, but not arrested.
“Mr. Cleaver told us he had been at the residence…and Michael Duncan showed up with a shotgun,” Leatherman said. “He said Jimmy Lambert went into the house with the gun and he (Cleaver) heard several shots.”
Cleaver added in his statement that he was on heroin at the time, which affected how much he could remember.
Leatherman said that in the surveillance footage, however, “everybody seemed to be pretty wide awake,” and the trio were joking and laughing in the store; he didn’t feel Cleaver’s statement about being under the influence of heroin coincided with the footage.
After the interview in Hampshire County, Cleaver took the deputies to a wooded area where he said the other 2 disposed of the shotgun – but it wasn’t there.
Duncan, in a later interview with police, said he had received a call from Lambert the morning of the shooting where Lambert asked him to bring a shotgun. He continued, saying Lambert took the shotgun into the house and fired it, and said that Cleaver “had also fired 1 round.”
Lambert admitted to asking Duncan to bring the shotgun in an interview with deputies.
“His exact words were, ‘Get the right tools for the job,’” Leatherman said.
Lambert’s statement detailed that he had shot 2 rounds at Rutter and 2 rounds at Foster in the bedroom of the residence.
Later, in their interview with Cleaver, Leatherman said Cleaver was extremely upset – sobbing, even – as he admitted to his part in the shooting, confirming that Lambert handed him the gun and adding that he thought he “closed his eyes and pointed in the general direction and shot 2 or 3 times,” Leatherman said, adding, “Dillon said the reason he’d done that was that Jimmy Lambert told him if he didn’t, he’d kill his family.”
Grant Sherman, the attorney representing Cleaver, noted that Foster had only mentioned Lambert when asked who shot her. Leatherman speculated that she could have been in and out of consciousness and therefore not aware that Cleaver also shot the gun that morning.
After both Sherman and prosecutor Cody Pancake finished questioning Leatherman on Wednesday, Magistrate Gulbronson said he felt evidence was sufficient to proceed with the prosecution against Cleaver.
“The interviews were recorded and Mr. Cleaver, out of his own mouth, said he fired the firearm,” he said. “Is that probable cause? Yes.”
The case was bound over to Circuit Court, where a date will be set for Cleaver’s 1st appearance before either Judge Lynn Nelson or Judge Jay Courrier.
