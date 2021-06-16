Summer school started here Monday, and it’s looking a little different than it has in years past.
Hampshire County has historically used Energy Express as the summer learning platform, an award-winning, 6-week educational and nutritional program, but this year, the county school system is offering a different summer learning academy.
“This summer, Hampshire County does not have an Energy Express program,” said extension agent Kelly Hicks. “This is very unfortunate, but we were unable to hire a site supervisor for the program.”
Hicks described that across the state this summer, counties like Hampshire will be implementing their summer learning programs after receiving government Covid funding.
This summer, there are 2 learning sites for the elementary level in the county: Romney and Augusta. These sites serve all of the elementary kids in the county, and there’s also a site at the high school.
The program kicked off earlier this week on Monday, and Superintendent Jeff Pancione called it a “pretty successful” start.
“We had roughly around 500 or so students (total),” Pancione explained. “Augusta had 100-plus, and Romney had over 200 and HHS had 100 and counting.”
Hicks said that this summer’s program is a combination of traditional, familiar learning programs with some additional, hands-on activities, with help from the WVU Extension Service.
Educating students is obviously a top priority when it comes to summer school programs, but so is feeding them.
“Traditionally, 58 percent of a child’s daily nutritional needs can be met through summer learning programs,” Hicks added. “Kids receive nutritious meals that they might not have received otherwise.”
Hicks also pointed out that summer programming is an integral part of the school system because it helps eliminate the summer learning slide.
“The goal is that kids will return to school in the fall ready to pick up where they left off when school ended in the spring,” she said. “Of course, this is extra challenging now because kids were out of school a lot this past year due to Covid.”
While programming this year strays a little from the Energy Express experience, 2 things are certain: students will continue learning through hands-on activities this summer, and they’ll see nutritious meals thanks to Covid funding from the government.
“It’s important that kids have emotionally and physically safe environments in the summer such as summer school or Energy Express where they can thrive,” Hicks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.