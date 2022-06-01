Service Person of the y ear: AES aide Tammy Barnes
Augusta Elementary’s principal Brenda Omps called Tammy Barnes, 2022’s service person of the year, a “treasure to our school.”
The concept of “treasure” is generally regarded as gold or jewels, but when it comes to Barnes – a special education aide – it’s measured in terms of kindness, her strong work ethic and the work she does to connect with students.
Barnes, a Delray native, began her journey in the Hampshire County school system as a student, and then became a substitute when her own children were small, and then started working full-time. She worked at the high school, then Capon Bridge Middle, and then moved to AES in 2018.
“My children had many of the same teachers and aides that I had,” she explained. “Many of those teachers left such a positive impression on me and my children.”
She cited Mary Bowman and Genny Lovett from Capon Bridge Elementary as 2 such inspirations.
Part of what led Barnes to be awarded the honor of Service Person of the Year was how others respond to her.
“She considers every child in the building to be ‘her student,’” Omps described. “Tammy dries eyes, hands out hugs and talks the latest sports statistics. The students and their parents look forward to seeing her in the morning, and they frequently tell me how much they appreciate her presence.”
She’s resourceful, too, and does her job with kindness and a sense of humor. Omps recalled a moment during the AES PBIS Water Day event, when she noticed muddy footprints in the school’s hallway.
“I couldn’t figure out why there would be mud everywhere, so I slipped outside to investigate,” the principal said.
And what she found?
Omps found the aide recruiting students to slide, walk and roll through the mud puddles formed by the water that day.
“In her words, ‘You haven’t had a childhood until you’ve played in mud!’”
Barnes said she was excited to receive the county honor, but “it’s just another day.” She proudly described her classroom’s growth this year, and said it just “felt right” to go through the interview process for the award.
Working in the schools, whether in the position of a teacher, an administrator or a service person, is no easy feat. It never was, but in 2022, aides, teachers and school staff face a different set of challenges.
“The biggest challenge I see within my classroom and schools is the lack of parenting,” Barnes said. “We have many, many, many parents who are very supportive of their children, and it shows within the building. However, many kids have no support at home.”
Whether it’s schoolwork, discipline, respect or basic everyday needs, there are students who just don’t have a good foundation at home, Barnes said.
“It has all been given to the school system, and we are overloaded with so many challenges,” she admitted.
Whether it’s encouraging kids to be kids, providing that much-needed support or filling in wherever there’s a need at AES, Barnes is there.
“She works behind the scenes to see to it that student needs are met, and that every student is supported,” Omps said. “Tammy’s focus is always on students 1st, regardless of the need.”
