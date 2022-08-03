Volunteer fire departments here will have an open opportunity to voice some of their needs, the County Commission decided last Tuesday.
Tad Malcolm, director of emergency management in Hampshire County, appeared in front of the Commission at their meeting last Tuesday evening on behalf of Ronnie Watson, the fire chief in Levels, to discuss their need for a LUCAS device for the Levels fire department.
A LUCAS device (which stands for the Lund University Cardiopulmonary Assist System device) is a mechanism to provide chest compressions to patients experiencing cardiac arrest. Some fire departments in Hampshire County already use these devices, Malcolm explained, but Levels isn’t one of them.
The Levels fire department does have an AED, Malcolm pointed out, but that’s just the 1st step.
(An AED is an “automated external defibrillator,” and Malcolm called it the “cardiac 1st line of defense.”)
Having a LUCAS device as well as an AED can help first responders save lives – an individual performing chest compressions correctly on a patient can tire them out.
“When properly attached, it will give accurate and consecutive chest compressions, and it doesn’t get tired,” Malcolm explained. “If you’ve ever done CPR, about 7 to 10 minutes is the max for proper CPR for a responder…it takes the human error out of compression.”
The chase cars don’t have LUCAS devices either, Malcolm added, and they should.
“A single paramedic going out in a chase unit cannot push his medications as needed without continuously working,” he said. “A LUCAS device would make their job a lot easier…they can’t do it all and provide compressions.”
Commissioner Bob Hott suggested the Commission take a look at the American Rescue Plan dollars that come to Hampshire County, and suggested that some of those funds might be able to be used for the purchase of additional LUCAS devices for the Levels fire department and any of the other departments that may need them.
Right now, each device costs about $17,800 apiece, said Malcolm, but the prices are only going to go up. The more the county buys from Stryker, the cheaper they’ll be.
Commissioner Dave Cannon voiced his support of getting more of the devices to the departments that need them, and moved to authorize Malcolm to conduct a survey to all of the volunteer fire departments to see which of them request LUCAS devices.
“I know the vitality of (the devices),” Malcolm said. “It’s been credited with saving the life of a gentleman in Slanesville, a former firefighter out there…they were able to get it on him quickly.”
