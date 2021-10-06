ROMNEY — Hampshire County will set new precinct boundaries soon as part of the redistricting process following the 2020 Census. Several voters requested changes in current boundaries at last week’s evening meeting of the Hampshire County Commission.
Delegate George Miller began by describing how inconvenient the current mapping of precincts is for voters in Yellow Spring, many of whom face a round trip of over 20 miles to vote at their assigned polling places, sometimes driving by closer polling places in the process.
Miller’s 58th District includes the eastern end of Hampshire County.
“Keep people in their own community,” Miller asked, suggesting common sense be used in setting precinct boundaries and recommending that another polling place be added in Yellow Spring so residents would not have to drive clear to Capon Bridge.
Hampshire County Clerk Eric Strite said it was a “high priority” with him to come up with a better precinct map, noting many residents elsewhere in the county also travel a long way to their assigned polling places.
Along with seeking a better way to lay out precincts, he hopes to put a satellite early voting station in Capon Bridge, so that people will not have to drive to Romney to do early voting.
Strite said he is just waiting for data from the secretary of state on locations of registered voters to develop a new precinct map. He explained trying to make adjustments in current precinct maps would be an expensive process.
Strite pointed out state law places some limits on what the county can do in redrawing precinct lines. This includes the requirement that each precinct contain roughly the same number of voters.
He is limited in what he can do to set boundaries for precincts because West Virginia is very specific about what can legally serve as a boundary. Precinct boundaries must follow municipal boundaries or physical geographical features like roads, rivers or streams, railroad tracks, and mountain ridge lines.
Among current problems reported by attendees was the assignment of 2 children to a polling place different from the one assigned to their parents, though all live in the same house.
Strite explained that the parents’ polling place would have been based on the address they used to register for voting back before the new 911 street numbers were assigned–and with the new 911 numbers that were assigned before the children registered to vote, the county now can locate homes with greater accuracy.
New precinct maps will be forthcoming as soon as the county has the necessary data, and Commission President Brian Eglinger promised “we’ll pick a lot better” in setting precinct boundaries this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.