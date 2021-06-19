CAPON BRIDGE — Two people have apparently perished in a house fire here this afternoon, Saturday, June 19.
Firefighters were called to an address on the Northwestern Pike in the Capon Bridge town limits shortly before 1 p.m. Units from Capon Bridge, Capon Springs, Augusta, Gore and Gainesboro responded, as did the Romney Rescue Squad.
The medical examiner has been called to the scene.
The Review will update information as it becomes available.
