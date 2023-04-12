PAW PAW — The Paw Paw police chief has been accused of abusing his access to confidential information in Hardy County for personal use.

Chief Donald Wilson Jr., 48, was charged on March 30 by the West Virginia State Police with a misdemeanor – obtaining confidential information, i.e. background information databases, for personal reasons while he was on duty as an officer with the Moorefield Police Department.

