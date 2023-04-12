PAW PAW — The Paw Paw police chief has been accused of abusing his access to confidential information in Hardy County for personal use.
Chief Donald Wilson Jr., 48, was charged on March 30 by the West Virginia State Police with a misdemeanor – obtaining confidential information, i.e. background information databases, for personal reasons while he was on duty as an officer with the Moorefield Police Department.
Wilson, hired as a part-time police chief in Paw Paw in January, had charges brought against him in Hardy County Magistrate Court by Sgt. S.R. Smith with the Berkeley Springs detachment of the State Police.
The investigation into the incident began in Morgan County, when a county Sheriff’s Department deputy saw – during a separate investigation – a confidential West Virginia DMV license query in the possession of a Morgan County resident, the Morgan Messenger reported last week.
According to a criminal complaint filed in the Hardy County Magistrate Court, police found that Wilson conducted the license check at a law enforcement database terminal in Moorefield. Allegedly, Wilson then provided the results of the confidential check with a private citizen – query results contain confidential tidbits, including birth date, Social Security number, driver’s license number and photograph.
The charge continues to describe the incident, detailing that Sgt. Smith allegedly investigated the origins of the license check and determined Wilson was on duty in Moorefield at the time the check was run, and that the database was accessed at the Hardy County 911 Center.
The investigation indicated Wilson requested the information by calling the dispatch center, the Morgan Messenger reported, asking that the confidential information be sent to him at the Moorefield Police Department.
Wilson later allegedly admitted to Sgt. Smith that he took a photo of the information with his cell phone and sent it along to a private citizen who had requested the information about the individual.
Sgt. Smith reported in the complaint against Wilson that the private citizen was a friend of Wilson’s who had sought the information because the were being extorted by the individual whose background was searched.
“It is imperative in today’s society with the information officers are entrusted with accessing, persons’ confidential information is kept secure,” said Sgt. Smith.
The Morgan Messenger contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.