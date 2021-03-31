AUGUSTA — The Hampshire County Fair Committee held its 1st meeting March 23, described by chairman Duane “Punkin” Oates as “just a kickoff — once they release things, we want to be ready.”
Gov. Jim Justice announced last week that West Virginia’s fairs and festivals may resume May 1, under guidelines that were to be made available this week.
The fair committee hopes restrictions will ease up enough by late July so that the fair’s volunteers and workers on the rides will not be required to enforce anything.
If asking volunteers and workers to try to control the public’s behavior is required, proceeding with the fair would be difficult.
Plans should be similar to last year’s, including a planned change in ticket prices, which in the past have varied widely depending on the day of the week. This year the plan is to charge $5 each night, except for Thursday (parade night), when the admission will remain $1.
Nothing has been done to print tickets yet — “not until we get the 100% go,” said Oates.
Although it costs $5,000 a year just to insure the fair buildings and grounds, Oates announced the fair was still in good shape financially, thanks to a $7,000 contribution from the county commission, partly for payment for use of the grounds by the county health department for Covid testing and vaccination.
The extra money helped with what Oates described as “a retaining year,” after last year’s fair had to be canceled.
So far the committee has not reached out to entertainers scheduled last year, not wanting to make any commitments until they knew things were going forward. Some members were encouraged to “put out feelers” to see who is available.
Oates reported a lot of people have been encouraging him to make the parade happen — and said “if it is sunny, we will have a parade.”
The Hampshire County Fair will be the 1st stop in West Virginia for the company providing the rides, so their state inspection will take place on the fairgrounds just before the fair begins.
The owner of the carnival rides has agreed to have rides disinfected either at the end of each day or in the morning before they start up again, though his staff cannot disinfect between rides.
Paul Lewis, who is in charge of planning the food, reported that most food prices are holding steady, but expressed concern about an increase in the cost of ground beef that may force the fair to raise the price of hamburgers and cheeseburgers — though it was noted that right now serving food of any sort is not allowed.
Brian Flanagan reported 162 animal exhibitors have signed up for the fair, though they were required to attend 1 of 3 mandatory meetings. The 3rd of these meetings was taking place on Zoom the night the fair committee met, so Flanagan was not yet sure whether all 162 were still planning to participate — not until he saw who had attended the last meeting.
Flanagan said last year’s virtual livestock show that was organized when the fair itself was canceled worked out fairly well, with the participants’ animals sold for decent prices.
He is working on a “Plan B” for the livestock show, in case things take a turn for the worse, and said that if groups of 40 were allowed they could have judging and do the livestock show virtually.
He hoped this would not be required. “If things open up, we’re good to go,” he added.
Oates said he hoped to begin getting the fairgrounds in shape, noting that one problem that had arisen was the loss of electric meters on which they rely for power. There are normally 13 of them, but Potomac Edison removes meters that are dormant for over a year, and Oates is now getting help from a Ruritan member who works for Potomac Edison on getting meters back.
Though planning is still in the early stages, Oates reported feeling “a whole lot better” about the fair’s prospects this year. He pointed out what a good job the county health department has been doing vaccinating people, giving reason to hope that this year, things will get better.
The fair committee will meet again on April 28. Oates urged the members, who represent the different Ruritan clubs that put the fair on each year, to bring ideas back from members of their clubs.
