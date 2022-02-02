The time is now if your organization is interested in applying for Community Foundation grants this season.
The grants, which are available in a wide variety of areas (including Animal Welfare, Arts & Culture, Children & Youth, Community & Economic Development, Education, Environment, Health &Wellness and Human Services), will be awarded this spring.
Amy Pancake, director of affiliates with the Hampshire County Community Foundation, also pointed out that nonprofit 501(c)(3) organizations, public schools, churches and other civic groups serving the county can apply for grants of up to $1,000, and the deadline is March 18.
Funding for the winter/spring grants program is made possible through the Hampshire County Community Impact Fund and the William Brady and Jean Taylor Rannells Fund.
“These funds, like all our funds, allow multiple donors to make a combined and lasting difference in Hampshire County,” Pancake remarked. “The Community Foundation accepts contributions from donors and then invests these gifts to foster positive change in the area. In this way, donors’ contributions meet community needs, now and in the future.”
Applicants must meet the following eligibility requirements: they must be a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) in good standing with the IRS, a governmental/quasi-governmental agency or public school applying for a project that isn’t funded by tax revenue, a religious organization requesting funding for non-sectarian activities or a civic group that is not a 501(c)(3) organization requesting funding for a charitable community cause.
Grantees will be notified by mid-April.
