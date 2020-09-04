Belinda Sue Kiser will be back on the County Commission agenda for the 2nd meeting in a row to talk about the low-water bridge that connects Green Spring and Oldtown, Md.
Here's the complete agenda:
A G E N D A
September 8, 2020
Hampshire County Commission
9:00 am Call to order, minutes, President’s and Commissioner’s reports
9:15 am Belinda Kiser re: Green Spring Bridge
9:30 am discussion of funding shortfalls related to Corona Virus disruptions
9:45 am reports from HCESA* and HCEM **
10:00 am Patsy Weakley, Animal Control Supervisor, re: personnel***
Maintenance:
Correspondence and requests – letter of support for Romney grant application
Board Appointments & resignations
Grant applications, contracts, resolutions and drawdowns
Broadband Project – Capon Bridge – Progress Pay Estimate.
Budget revisions
Exonerations and consolidations – tax department
waiver of fee applications and disposition, other recommendations from HCESA* Board
Invoices
Probate/Estate considerations
Calendar
Personnel
Budgetary/fund actions
Election matters
*HCESA = Hampshire County Emergency Services Agency
**HSEM = Homeland Security and Emergency Management
The Hampshire County Commission reserves the right to re-arrange items on the agenda as needed due to time constraints of the public or the Commission. Times listed are approximate times for discussion and action by the Commission.
Posted: September 2, 2020.
***Amended September 3, 2020
