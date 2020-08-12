This afternoon Governor Justice announced there are 28 nursing homes in the state of West Virginia with active outbreaks right now.
Due to this, Justice has decided to close all nursing homes to visitation starting at midnight tonight.
"We've got to do something," said Justice.
He then went on to say they are going to work like crazy to figure out some way or metric to where we don't have to keep things closed statewide.
"We can't go on losing 12, 17 people everyday."
