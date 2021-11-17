Engineer Sincell has hand in developing powerful space telescope
Well, not really, but it’s pretty close.
Sincell, a Garrett County native and current Romney resident, is a member of a team that has been working with NASA to develop the James Webb Space Telescope, an ultra-powerful tool that NASA can use to get a better look at “what’s out there.”
Ever hear of the Hubble telescope?
Well, JWST is a higher-resolution advancement to the science of space telescopes, and Sincell has been working to prepare the telescope for its projected launch date, Dec. 18.
“JWST is the most powerful space telescope ever developed,” Sincell explained, “in terms of its ability to see through dust and debris in the universe to observe things otherwise hidden from our view.”
Sincell has worked on 3 other spacecraft projects, making JWST the big number 4. This telescope was originally projected to launch in 2008, but because of rescheduling and the overall complexity of the machinery, the launch date was pushed until the end of 2021, just a month away.
Once the telescope is launched into space, it’ll travel for a month to “L2,” or “LaGrangian Point #2,” which, Sincell explained, is about a million miles out from Earth, opposite the side of the sun. At this location, because of the way gravity works, it will be “parked” and stay there, traveling with the Earth around the sun at about 70,000 miles per hour without the need of fuel.
If you’re no rocket scientist, but you’ve heard of the Hubble telescope, Sincell explained the difference between JWST and its predecessor.
Firstly, the Hubble uses a single ground-glass lens to magnify mostly visible light.
“JWST uses 18 reflective mirrors that all focus the light, mostly infrared, onto a 19th mirror to get to the detectors,” Sincell described. “The JWST mirrors can all be adjusted individually to finely tune the focus of each one into alignment with the others.”
Simply said, the JWST will result in higher-resolution images, and is “infinitely adjustable,” Sincell added, “hopefully making service unnecessary.”
Sincell is technically an electrical engineer with this project, and his job was to figure out how many wires had to pass through the warm-to-cold interface on the spacecraft itself.
“I developed a giant Excel spreadsheet that documented every wire, its function, material, electrical and thermal parameters, length, weight and its from-to pathway,” he detailed. “It turns out there are 2,661 wires crossing the warm-to-cold interface, and they’re probably the most studied wires of any project in history.”
The engineer added that the spacecraft has passed its electrical and thermal requirements as best as the Earth-bound can test.
“Our confidence in this aspect of the design is high,” he pointed out.
The telescope will launch from French Guiana (in South America), since the French are supplying the rocket for the telescope. It’s already at the launch location, and has been tested to the most comprehensive extent possible.
With the launch date fast approaching, Sincell said he and the rest of the developers are “thrilled” the project has gotten to this point.
“Of the 3 other spacecraft projects with which I’ve been involved, only 2 of them succeeded in their intended missions,” he explained. “This highlights the ever-present possibility of failure, and (JWST) is no exception in this regard. We’re all pushing for success. We’ll know in less than 2 months, hopefully.”
The engineer said he spent a lot of time as a youth in Garrett County, Md. playing with clocks, motors, switch boards, train layouts and other machinery, experimenting with electricity.
“Once I got a superior math education in high school at Southern Garrett, learned to write well at Potomac State and went on to an electrical engineering degree at WVU, I was destined to do what I’ve been able to accomplish,” he mused. “A lot of it has been less by design than simple luck, being where I’ve been at various points in my life, but I’ve been blessed with the skillset needed to be useful in this line of work.”
Sincell’s next project will be working to support the Roman Space Telescope, a machine that isn’t quite as complicated as JWST, is still a “worthy project.”
He’s been living in Hampshire County since 1999, when he moved from Philadelphia to Springfield, but is now “happily” a Romney resident.
“I came (to Romney) for weeks every summer to spend memorable times with my cousins,” he recalled. “Garrett County is a great place to grow up, too, but I liked here even better, and am pleased to live here now.”
