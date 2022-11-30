AUGUSTA — The school board was in and out Monday night at Augusta Elementary with a quick meeting that lasted only about 30 minutes.
One appearance and 1 presentation started off the short meeting. Sheri Coleman, mom of Hampshire High School senior Elleigh Coleman, read a statement outlining several of her family’s concerns about communication at the high school.
The top issue Coleman highlighted was a concern about her daughter’s scheduling, and a “failure to establish a class requirement for seniors” when it comes to a P.E. credit.
The band students were told in 8th grade that if they took band for 4 years, they didn’t need P.E., Coleman explained.
With scheduling mishaps and WVEIS 2.0 challenges, Coleman said she’d have liked for better communication at the school so she and her daughter knew what exact courses she’d need to graduate on time in the spring.
“I’m asking the board to look into the issues,” she said, “so the students can have a successful end of their senior year.”
Coleman also mentioned other challenges senior parents have faced this year so far, such as expensive LifeTouch senior photos and a petition to keep both green and white gowns an option for graduating seniors.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione explained that the photos have been discounted 70 percent, and that it’s been decided that both colors will be options for everyone when it comes to ordering caps and gowns.
As far as Coleman’s communication concerns, President Ed Morgan admitted that “communication could sometimes be more effective” up on Sunrise Summit.
Board member Kim Poland added, “What can be transparent, and what should be, needs to be. There needs to be this information out there. It’s not right, and something needs to be fixed.”
Also on Monday night, HHS German teacher and coordinator of the HHS Italian Exchange gave the board an update about the group’s fundraising efforts. The cost for each student to go on the trip to Italy in the spring is about $2,200, she said, and with the multiple fundraisers in action, many of them are pretty close to being fully funded.
Also at the meeting, the board approved several personnel items and the memorandum of understanding between the school board and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office regarding the PRO officers in the county.
Morgan said that Sheriff Nathan Sions is submitting a grant to potentially cover an officer at CBMS and another one for RMS, as well as to rename Officer Godlove as a resource officer.
“The next hurdle is just finding a candidate,” Morgan said.
The next board meeting is Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Central Office.
