How the trenches came to be and what they tell us today
This coming Saturday will be observed as Civil War Decoration Day in Hampshire County, marking the graves of both Union and Confederate soldiers here.
Just west of Romney atop Mill Creek Mountain are some of the best-preserved entrenchments constructed during the Civil War. This historical landmark remained unknown from the time the earthworks were vacated in the fall of 1863 until the mid-1980s.
Many area residents are unaware of the significance these trenches played during the war. Romney’s history is well documented, but the fortifications on the top of Mill Creek Mountain have not been known until recently. One had to “dig” deep to find their history.
Private journals and “The War of the Rebellion: A Compilation of the Official Records of the Union and Confederate Armies” have provided the best historical account of the site. I can remember as a young Boy Scout in the mid-1960s hiking up to the “trenches,” as we call them, having a campout or a picnic, playing army while we jumped and rolled all over the fortifications.
Nowadays this is not allowed. The site is now owned by the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and is called the Fort Mill Ridge Wildlife Management Area.
While there was much traffic through Romney during the war, the small town was not the site of major battles. In “The Devastating Hand of War, Romney, West Virginia During the Civil War,” by Richard A Sauers, Mark Snell, director of the George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War, states in the preface, “..the accepted figure for the number of times that Romney changed hands was 56. Sauers determined that although Union and Confederate forces rode through the town at least 60 times, it was ‘occupied’ — meaning the force remained for at least 1 day — only 9 times.”
The significance of Romney was the convergence of the Northwestern Turnpike (U.S. 50) and River Road, known then as South Branch Road. The main transportation hub for the Union forces was the railroad at Cumberland, Md., just 28 miles to the north of Romney.
Supplies and troops flowed through Cumberland, which linked them to points west, east and south to New Creek Station (Keyser). South along the River Road was the main route to Moorefield, which was the home of McNeill’s Rangers and other Confederate units.
It became increasingly important as the war raged that Romney should be protected.
Both Confederate and Union forces knew the importance, but the Union had better engineers and, in the spring of 1863, Col. Jacob M. Campbell, of the 1st (West) Virginia and Battery E., 1st (West) Virginia Light Artillery, was sent to the
Mechanicsburg Gap, located 3 miles west of Romney on the Northwestern Turnpike.
This gap is described by S. M. Barton in a letter to Brigadier General W. W. Loring, Confederate Chief Engineer, as a “narrow and tortuous part of the road, half a mile long…. The pass is difficult to defend.” The Union was the first to act on the construction of the fortification atop Mill Creek Mountain.
Joshua Winters was a private in Co. G., 1st Western Virginia Volunteer Infantry and wrote letters home to his family near Moundsville, in the Northern Panhandle. Through the efforts of Elizabeth Swiger Davis, descendant of the Winters family, these letters have been published.
The writing of the book is phonetic but once engaged in reading his account it proves to provide an excellent timeline of the construction. With the identification of the strategic location Mill Creek Mountain, Col. Campbell marched from North Mountain to “3 miles from Romney on the New Crick rode at the end of MacCanickvill Gap”, states Pvt. Winters on March 16, 1863.
The unit took up residence in the field, which is now located on the north side of U.S. 50 just before reaching the turn heading west. While stationed there during this time the “rammed earthed fortification” was constructed.
Due to its central location, Winters was often deployed to picket duty to the Wire Bridge north of Romney, the South Branch Road, and Romney. They also scouted near Moorefield, Burlington, Ridgeville, Greenland Gap, and other locations in the area.
On May 28, 1863, Winters writes, “…I was on furtigue today a digging rifell pits..” As the standard of the day, this earthed-reinforcements were built with chestnut logs buried under the dirt for strength and stability.
In the process, other logs were hauled back down the ridge to the encampment to provide flooring for their tents and to elevate the beds off the floor to keep out snakes and other critters of the day. No name for the entrenchments was ever used in the official record. Winters referred to it as the “battery” and another soldier in his journal referred to it as “Battery Hill.”
When completed the central portion, where artillery and men were stationed, called the redoubt, was surrounded by three rings of trenches. Measuring 680 by 360 feet, the area provided an excellent view of the surrounding area.
Looking west you stared directly into Mechanicsburg Gap. The view to the east allowed access to the cemetery, which was a popular artillery placement for Confederate guns in Romney, and directly in front and south was the South Branch, the main road for Confederate troop movements.
The Light Artillery unit stationed there had 3-inch rifled cannons that could fire ammunition over a mile away. Farmers in the South Branch Valley have unearthed dozens of cannon balls while preparing their cornfields.
Artillerymen often practiced the range of their weapons. Based on stories from the time, Yankees would shoot minie balls at the slaves working in the fields, frightening them so badly that they refused to work.
Winters remained until June 14, 1863, when he writes, “we got marching orders for New Crick.” From New Creek his unit traveled in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, crossed over to Maryland, and then into the Shenandoah Valley.
In August of 1863, he spent one night back at the trenches on his way to New Creek. On Nov.26, 1864, Winters writes “i was discharged from the United States Survis today at Wheeling,” followed 2 days later by, “I was paid today and got mi papers. I AM FREE ONCE MORE.”
Winters returned to farming after the war, married and had 2 children. He died on May 31, 1900, at the age of 57.
Col. Campbell states in his journal on Nov. 6, 1863, “break camp at Mechanicsburg Gap and marched to Springfield, Va.” This is last recorded occupancy of the entrenchments.
Today, resting 400 feet on top of Mill Creek Mountain, Fort Mill Ridge, is opened to the public from sunrise to sunset with the understanding that everyone must participate in its preservation. Since it is now a wildlife management area, please take care while visiting during hunting season. Interpretive signs located around the site provide the history and significance to the Civil War.
For more information, please call the Fort Mill Ridge Foundation at 304-822-4320, or write or visit them at 91 S. High St., Romney, WV 26757.
• Dan Oates is retired from the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. In his retirement he spends his time caning chairs and researching, preserving, and writing about local history.
He sells local history books, including his two books, the Hanging Rock Rebel: Lt. John Blue’s war in West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley and Tales of the South Branch and Old Hampshire, J. S. Zimmerman’s stories of life as an attorney and outdoorsman. His books and free downloaded articles can be seen at http://www.fortpearsallpress.com.
