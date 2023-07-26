ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Board of Education members heard the second reading of a revised open enrollment policy, which will become effective after the third reading during the next meeting on Aug. 7.

Open enrollment gives parents the option of sending their children to any public school regardless of where the school is located. Still, the students within their home districts take precedence over out of district students interested in in the same school. If there is an option position, however, the student will be allowed to go to school in their desired district.

