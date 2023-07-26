ROMNEY — The Hampshire County Board of Education members heard the second reading of a revised open enrollment policy, which will become effective after the third reading during the next meeting on Aug. 7.
Open enrollment gives parents the option of sending their children to any public school regardless of where the school is located. Still, the students within their home districts take precedence over out of district students interested in in the same school. If there is an option position, however, the student will be allowed to go to school in their desired district.
“I’m fine with that as long as we don’t overburden the school,” board member Bernie Hott said.
Advertising for the enrollment policy change will begin late fall.
Board members voted to allow Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College and West Virginia University Parkersburg students to complete their observations and residency hours in the county’s elementary classrooms in the school year 2024-2025, granting college students field experience.
The school board meeting policies were revised to include “Emergency Meetings,” which gives the board a little more flexibility in quickly addressing any time sensitive issues that may arise in the future.
The school board renewed a two-year contract with General Sales of Virginia as the county’s vendor for custodian supplies.
Also at the meeting, board members heard first reading for the Hope Scholarship Program and the first reading of the Student Journalist Press Freedom Protection Act, both of which need two more readings before becoming policy.
Hampshire High School’s gym bleachers and doors are continuing to be replaced, with a ribbon cutting ceremony to be scheduled after its completion. Superintendent Jeff Pancione announced.
