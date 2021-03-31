The pool’s reopening day, May 29, is approaching quickly, and the question of lifeguards was a big concern for the board Thursday, as well as community members Kristin Mumpower and Chasity Clower, who were also in attendance.
The board decided that they would be taking on up to 6 lifeguards for the Romney pool this summer, as well as paying for their certification or recertification.
That, however, isn’t cheap, but the board decided it was a necessary expense.
“We better be willing to bite the bullet and pay what it takes,” warned board member Dennis Morris. “We’re running out of time.”
The board is accepting lifeguard applications at the Town Hall until April 15.
The lifeguard certifications and recertifications take a chunk out of the Romney Parks and Rec budget, and so does the decision to buy a new pump for the pool for this summer.
There had been some discussion among the board, determining whether repairing the old pump was the best option, or if they should just spring for a new one. Thursday evening they decided to pay the $5,500 dollars for a new pump for the pool, as well as rebuild the old one as a backup.
The last big-ticket item was pool fundraising, and board president Keri Shreve OK’d Mumpower to head community fundraising. Mumpower is starting off the fundraising with a bang, opening with a virtual auction through Facebook taking place May 2 until May 9. Donations will be accepted until May 1, and they can be dropped off at the Romney Town Hall. Include your name with your donation.
Other pool business was discussed at the Thursday meeting, including:
- Colin Graham will be appointed as pool manager for this season. Shreve described Graham as “very eager and willing to help.”
- Artist John D’Amico volunteered to paint a mural at the Romney pool, starting the project on April 17 and hopefully finishing up by May 24. Volunteers to help paint are welcome. “It could be a great crossover experience,” said board member Bernie Shank about the Parks and Rec department pairing up with the Hampshire County Arts Council.
- A Pool Cleanup Day has been scheduled for April 17 at 9 a.m. Volunteers are needed to help tidy up the pool area.
- The issue of a functional phone at the Romney pool has been tabled until the board’s next meeting.
The next Romney Parks and Rec meeting will be April 8 at the Town Hall.
