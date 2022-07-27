Hampshire County’s circuit clerk has been appointed to the West Virginia Records Management and Preservation Board.
Gov. Jim Justice sent a letter to Secretary of State Mac Warner last week naming Sonja Embrey to replace Betty Castle as the circuit clerk on the board.
She serves “at the will and pleasure” of the governor.
The 8-member board oversees the management of public records at all levels of government, setting schedules and requirements for their preservation.
The board includes a circuit clerk, county clerk, county sheriff, county prosecutor, county assessor, county commissioner, historian and real estate lawyer.
It is chaired by ex officio member Randall Reid-Smith, curator of the Department of Arts, Culture and History. Representatives of the governor’s office and State Supreme Court also are ex-officio members.
Her appointment requires the advice and consent of the State Senate.
