BURLINGTON — “We’ve been away too long.”
Resource Development Manager of Burlington Methodist Family Services Cindy Pyles expressed excitement for the Apple Harvest Festival to come back “like old times” on October 1st and 2nd.
The electrical fire that inflamed the building used to store equipment for the festival has risen from its ashes, now fertilized and ready to bear fruit to a successful comeback.
Their $35,000 apple peeler, along with other expensive equipment, was also lost in the fire. Insurance did not come close to covering the cost of everything that was lost. Fortunately, the community came together to give back to the charitable organization. With the help of donations, grants and volunteers, Burlington is now ready for its 49th 2-day fest.
In June, the ribbon cutting of the new apple harvest auxiliary building was shown off with live music, food and vendors. A brand new apple peeler was unveiled during an apple harvest auxiliary meeting last week.
The pieces are falling into place as the facility patiently awaits a much larger crowd.
The only thing missing? Volunteers. Hundreds of them.
Pyle points out that peeling apples and making apple butter is a long process. She notes, however, that volunteering can serve as a learning and social experience. A serendipitous encounter can bloom from sitting around and slicing apples. Volunteers are encouraged to come anytime from dawn to dusk, September 26-30.
During the festival, attendees can expect to see apple-butter-making, a grand feature parade, a car show and many other activities. Flea markets along with arts and craft shows will be available all 2 days.
Vendors and volunteers can reach out through Burlington’s Facebook page for more details.
The festival has “grown and grown over the years,” commented Pyles. After a 2-year hiatus, there is an eagerness to just see everything take place again.
Pyles said that Burlington has known to have 10, 20 even 30 thousand people come to the festival, so this year’s number is up in the air.
“Whatever happens, we’ll just go with it,” Pyles said.
