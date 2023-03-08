SLANESVILLE — A two-vehicle accident late last Friday night resulted in a river entrapment on Gaston Road.
At about 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the Hampshire County 911 center received a report of a single-vehicle accident along Gaston Road.
Passersby provided additional information, reported Slanesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company on their Facebook page – it was actually a two-vehicle incident, and one of the vehicles was in the river.
Hampshire County Sheriff Nathan Sions told MetroNews that under normal circumstances, the flipped car in the river might not have been discovered immediately.
The weather on Friday was wet and cold all day, with a mix of rain and icy precipitation falling on most of the county.
Sions said that the woman’s car flipped upside down in the water in “wet and foggy” conditions, trapping the driver. A few moments later, Sions reported, there was a second crash just a few feet away from the first wreck, causing one of the drivers in the second wreck to notice the car in the water. They called 911, and Sions told MetroNews Monday that if the second driver had not spotted the first wreck, the woman may not have been rescued.
“I mean, it was a miracle that the second crash had occurred, because you couldn’t see the car from the roadway as it was flipped upside down and the lights were underwater,” Sions said.
Companies from Romney, Springfield and Fountain were alerted for the water rescue assignment, and it was confirmed shortly thereafter that the vehicle was upside down in the river, along with its passenger.
“With it being unknown exactly how much air space was in the vehicle, crews utilized Brush 32 and its winch to pull the vehicle up on one side, and a door pop was made,” the Slanesville organization posted after the accident. At 10:53 p.m., the passenger was extricated and began receiving medical treatment.
Sions said the woman was suffering from hypothermia, but is in stable condition. He added that while conditions were wet and foggy, this isn’t the first incident to occur on Gaston Road.
“We have quite a few crashes on that bridge, so it’s just not a good situation for us there,” the sheriff said. “We’re very blessed to have fire departments who do the swift water rescue. In our county, our fire departments are very much prepared for that type of emergency situation.”
Also assisting on the call was Morgan County 32, Medic 7-8, Romney, Springfield and Fountain fire companies, Augusta EMS, Hampshire County EMS and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office.
“Great job to all emergency responders on scene for the timely response and quick actions that resulted in a life being saved,” shared the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Company on Facebook Saturday.
