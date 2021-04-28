CAPON BRIDGE — Property taxes will not go up in Capon Bridge this year, despite the $200,000 loan required for the bridge the courts have ordered the town to construct on Duff Lane.
The Town Council met as mandated by the state on April 20 to set the levy, setting tax rates at the same level as last year.
Town property taxes were already at the limit — as high as state law will allow them to go, said Mayor Laura Turner. The town cannot increase taxes to help it make payments on the loan for the bridge.
Fortunately, Capon Bridge has a new source of revenue — a 1-percent sales tax that went into effect last July. Sales tax revenue has been running about $5,000 a month, more than enough to make payments on the 20-year loan from the FNB Bank on which the town council agreed 2 weeks ago, choosing to extend payment over a 20-year period to keep payments lower.
The downside to using sales tax revenue is that it had been going into a special fund earmarked for badly needed work on the town streets. Mayor Turner noted that it also would have been useful in emergencies — for example, to replace the Town Hall roof or heat pump if either failed.
Mayor Turner reported the sales tax has brought in about $5,000 a month, most of it from online orders delivered to town addresses. She worries that the high level of online ordering due to Covid may decrease as things return to normal, and pointed out that the more people order online, the easier it will be to repair the town streets as well as make payments on the loan for the Duff Lane bridge.
Following the council meeting, the town building commission met for the 2nd reading of the ordinance authorizing the loan. Another reading is scheduled for May 11, and will include a public hearing on the ordinance.
