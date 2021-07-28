MOOREFIELD — The Pilgrim’s plant in Moorefield is extending college benefits to qualifying employees and their dependents.
Pilgrim’s announced the partnership with Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College on Monday.
The nationwide program, Pilgrim’s Better Futures, removes a major financial barrier to college attendance and stands to become the largest free community college tuition program in rural America.
Pilgrim’s and Eastern advisors will also help team members – many from 1st-generation American families – navigate the application process, which can be a deterrence to people applying to college for the first time.
An open house will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Eastern’s main campus in Moorefield, where Pilgrim’s team members can learn more about the program opportunities and application process.
“Providing free college education for Pilgrim’s Moorefield team members and their children will open doors to better futures,” said Allen Collins, Pilgrim’s Moorefield complex manager. “Partnering with Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is a win-win for our team members and for higher education in our region.”
The first class of students will be eligible for this school year, 2021-22.
“This partnership is an exciting opportunity for both Eastern and Pilgrim’s. It demonstrates how organizations can create state-of-the-art agreements that benefit individuals seeking to advance their education and career pathways,” Eastern President Thomas Striplin said. “Our vision for Eastern is to be the leader in innovative and collaborative educational partnerships in this region and beyond.”
The Better Futures program, announced in March, is part of Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong initiative announced last year. Strengthening the communities where Pilgrim’s team members live and work is an ongoing priority.
Funding for Better Futures is in addition to the initial $20 million investment from Pilgrim’s for Hometown Strong. This investment will allow Pilgrim’s to continue advancing the commitment to its team members and people in communities across the country. To learn more, visit betterfutures.jbssa.com.
The Pilgrim’s Moorefield facilities employ 1,765 people with an annual payroll of more than $64 million. The production facility supports 126 growers, paying them more than $24 million per year for their chickens.
Pilgrim’s anchors dozens of rural communities – operating more than 30 meat poultry and prepared foods plants and employing 31,000-plus people. o
