Parting words
Editor:
I would like to express my appreciation to West Virginia citizens, colleagues and friends for the opportunity to serve as the President of Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College for eleven years. It has been an honor and incredible adventure that helped me to discover my potential to serve the Potomac Highlands of Wild and Wonderful West Virginia.
One of my favorite quotes is: “Life is a journey and not a destination.” I will begin a new journey on July 1, 2021, that will allow me to enjoy ING activities: walking, biking, camping, hiking, gardening and drinking craft beverages at local breweries. I will clear my head and seek clarity to accept and embrace what lies ahead. I do not have a destination planned, but I am looking forward to a new and exciting life journey.
Eastern is recognized as “the little college that can” and continues to be recognized for its innovation and entrepreneurial mindset. Its success is possible because of so many leaders and good people who live in its six-county region. I am blessed to work with others who shared a vision to make the region greater, better and more beautiful.
Effective Tuesday, June 29, 2021, I will end my contract and duties with Eastern. This will be my last day to serve this great college and I wish to express my genuine thanks for the support from Eastern’s Board of Governors, faculty, administrators, staff and students. I will always see Eastern and West Virginia as extended family. Together, we have journeyed through challenges and opportunities. Thank you!
Go Eastern.
Chuck Terrell, President, EWVCTC
Liberty over Marxism
Editor:
Only state legislatures can change election laws, not activist election officials and judges using covid as a guise.
If the Democrats didn’t steal the election why do they refuse any investigations? Why do 48 states have bills pending or passed to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat? Why do the Democrats want to usurp states sovereignty?
The “For the People Act” is a massive power grab and should be called the “stick to the people act.” However, this is what Democrats do, lie, cheat and steal.
I’ll take liberty over Marxism. Have a great Independence Day. God bless America.
George Fontaine, Delray
