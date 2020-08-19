SCHERR — A teenager from Hampshire County and a Keyser man were killed in a single-car accident last Wednesday afternoon near Mount Storm.
The crash ejected the driver, Seth Elijah Workman of Keyser, through the windshield. He was flown by Maryland’s Trooper 5 helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where he was being treated for his injuries.
Dead are Kaitlyn Parmer and Tucker Weed. She was only identified by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office as “a juvenile companion.” The policy of sheriff’s offices and state police in West Virginia is to withhold the identity of juveniles.
The 16-year-old was just a week shy of her 17th birthday when she died. She was preparing to begin her senior year at Hampshire High School, studying nursing in the school’s career-technical education center.
She was a big fan of Trojan athletics, attending baseball, football and basketball games. Kaitlyn a member of Grace Valley Baptist Church in Romney.
Grant County Chief Deputy S.L. Wratchford said Workman’s 1995 Toyota Tercel was probably speeding on Route 93 in Scherr near Dam Site 14 of Mount Storm Lake when it slid off the roadway, went airborne and flipped over before striking a tree, ejecting Workman through the windshield.
Both passengers — Kaitlyn in the front seat and Weed in back — were killed instantly, Wratchford said.
Assisting on the scene were Sheriff B.W. Ours, Sgt. K. Thorne and Senior Deputy J. Rohrbaugh of the Grant County Sheriff's office; Trooper Bailey of the West Virginia State Police, rescue squads from New Creek, Mount Storm, Maysville and Petersburg; with extrication by the Maysville and New Creek fire companies.
A complete obituary for Kaitlyn Parmer is on Page 2A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.