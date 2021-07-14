SUNRISE SUMMIT — Walnut Grove, the 1-room schoolhouse on the Hampshire High property, is seeing great strides in historic preservation, as it was deemed eligible for a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Walnut Grove School, originally built in 1850, has been sitting behind the high school on Sunrise Summit since the 1970s, relatively unnoticed. Winchester’s Ed Snyder’s late wife Joy was a part of the Tutwiler family, who founded the school all those years ago.
The school hasn’t been used since the 1930s, save for a few visitors here and there, and a few months ago, Snyder put into motion a plan to get the school recognized in a historical sense.
Because of the school’s age and the unique fact that it is still furnished with the same items from 150 years ago, Snyder said he thought the decision to put the school on both the state and national historical register was a “no-brainer,” as the Country School Association of America called Walnut Grove “a real gem.”
On July 6, Snyder got some excellent news from the West Virginia Dept. of Arts, Culture and History: the property was deemed eligible for inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.
“The intact interior complete with original chalkboards and desks is rare,” read the letter from the WV DACH. “Simple in design and materials and essentially unchanged since construction, the Walnut Grove School is a good representation of a mid-19th century schoolhouse that met the needs of rural communities.”
In order to be eligible for the Register, resources must be at least 50 years old and possess significance in American history, architecture, archeology, engineering and/or culture, as well as retain historic integrity from the period of historic significance.
Well, with its step-back-in-time feel thanks to the original furnishings and the continued maintenance (courtesy of the HHS agriculture department), “historic integrity” is something Walnut Grove has in spades.
Usually, determination of eligibility for the Register requires a site visit from a representative from the organization, but because of the pandemic, the office is no longer traveling to these various sites.
“I just can’t believe the speed things are moving,” Snyder commented. “You have to get state approval 1st, and I’m just surprised it happened so fast.”
So, what’s next?
After receiving the OK from the state, there is additional documentation to be submitted, as well as a draft nomination.
Currently, Hampshire County is home to 27 locations on the National Register of Historic Places, including several sites in Romney, Yellow Spring, Capon Bridge and Purgitsville. o
