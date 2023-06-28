MARTINSBURG — The Pennsylvania man and Virginia woman arrested in connection with The Bank of Romney robbery in Augusta in 2021 were sentenced in federal court Monday for a series of incidents spanning three states.
William Birdsall, 51, of Beaver Falls, Pa., was sentenced in Martinsburg Monday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in September to bank robbery.
In March of 2022, Birdsall was arrested and charged with two counts of bank robbery – taking $13,420 in cash at gunpoint from the Augusta bank on Sept. 22, 2021, and the armed robbery of the M&T Bank in Fort Ashby the following February, where he reportedly took $1,200.
Jacqueline Elizabeth Havens, 55, of Boones Mill, Va. pled guilty in last September to disposal of proceeds stolen from a bank. She admitted receiving the stolen money, intending to hide it.
Havens has been sentenced to 36 months in prison for hiding the stolen money.
On Monday, U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh heard testimony that Birdsall carried out a series of bank robberies in West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania over an eight-month span, stealing more than $162,000 in total.
Along with the banks in Fort Ashby and Augusta, the duo targeted Summit Community Bank in Rupert, Pa., too.
Following the robberies, Havens assisted Birdsall with hiding the money and spending the proceeds on three vehicles, Havens’ mortgage and a down payment on land.
Birdsall previously served a 15-year sentence for robbing six banks in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Nevada in 2004 and 2005.
Birdsall must pay $162,475 in restitution, and Havens is jointly responsible for $129,300 of that amount. The judge ordered Birdsall and Havens to forfeit the three purchased vehicles, a firearm and cash.
This incident was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation – Pittsburgh Division, the West Virginia State Police, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, the Augusta County Virginia Sheriff’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett prosecuted the case.
