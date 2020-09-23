The West Virginia University Extension Service is offering series of classes in October in partnership with the West Virginia Community Educational Outreach Service.
The virtual classes are open to all as a part of the “A Patchwork of Proud People” conference.
“An excellent lineup of classes are being offered that you will definitely enjoy”, says Kelly Hicks, WVU Hampshire County Extension Agent. “This year the classes will be free and open to the community at large which is exciting.”
Classes begin Oct. 6 and run through Oct. 22 with programs to suit your schedule on mornings or afternoons, on Tuesday, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Simply choose the classes of interest to you.
Class topics include: West Virginia Heritage Foods, West Virginia Rivers, History of the Star-Spangled Banner, Enjoying Outdoors with Children, becoming active in Historic Preservation, Tai Chi, Adventures and Aging, Home Preparedness, Mental Health and Today’s Youth, Trip to Ireland, Avoiding Scams, Mindful Breathing and Indoor Herb Gardening.
Food demonstrations offered will be Air Fryer, Instant Pot, microwaves, crockpots and dehydrating/freezing.
Craft classes include pompom wreaths and making holiday cards.
Registration is easy using the online link. Register by Sept. 30. Go to the WVU Extension CEOS conference registration page to access this link.
The classes are through Zoom and easily accessed via your computer, tablet or smartphone. If you are new to Zoom, practice sessions will be offered at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5.
WVU Extension programs are open to everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.