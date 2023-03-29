ROMNEY — The downtown area of Romney isn’t an expansive one, but these days it does seem to be bustling with new businesses.
Patty Anderson, owner of Anderson’s Corner, said that a “shop hop” wasn’t a foreign concept before Covid-19 hit in 2020 – encouraging Romney businesses to open their doors to passersby, joining together in a town-wide open house event.
The event fell silent for a few years.
“Covid stopped all of that, because it would bring lots of people into the shop at one time,” Anderson explained. “We just quit doing it.”
Now, three years removed from the start of the pandemic, the event is back in business on Saturday, April 8, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“We decided to do it because we have a few new downtown businesses,” Anderson said. “We’ve done it historically, ever since (Anderson’s Corner) has been open. They’ve been crazy.”
So, how will the “shop hop” work?
Shoppers will be given a flyer at any of the participating businesses, Anderson said, along with a list of the shops. If shoppers go to each participating business and have that flyer stamped or signed, they can turn that flyer in with their name, phone and email to be entered into a grand prize drawing for a gift basket.
Each business will “shop hop” its own way, Anderson said. Some might choose to have door prizes, others tastings – if appropriate – and any other specials they can conjure up.
At Tiffany’s Florist and Gifts, there might even be a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Some of the businesses that will be participating in the April 8 event will be the Romney Brew Station, P & P Creations, Tiffany’s Florist and Gifts, Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop, the Country Store on Main and Anderson’s Corner.
Anderson said she’s “delighted” to be doing this again after the Covid years held it at bay.
“It’s always so fun,” she said.
