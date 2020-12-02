MOOREFIELD — With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the region, Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s campus is closed to the public.
The ban went into effect Monday.
Students who have permission can be on campus or at Learner Support Services through a scheduled appointment.
The college campus is operating with essential employees only and transitioning to remote work to maintain services and advising for the remainder of 2020.
The fall semester at Eastern concluded Nov. 20. This summer, the college decided to continue with the online learning format implemented during the spring 2020 semester, with only hands-on career and technical programs meeting face-to-face utilizing personal protective equipment and social distancing.
This learning format will continue for the winter 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.
The school’s board of governors met on Nov. 18, and supported the decision for Eastern's campus to operate with essential employees for the remainder of 2020. Eastern’s administration will monitor local and state cases to decide what actions to take in January.
