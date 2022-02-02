Kids Kamp is back after a 2-year pandemic hiatus.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office Summer Kids Kamp will be held June 5-7 at Hampshire Park, on River Road.
Applications will be available mid February.
* * *
Covid-19 rages on, and has been a factor in another death here in Hampshire County.
The health department confirmed Monday afternoon that the county has recorded its 66th death due to Covid complications: a 76-year-old man from Delray.
The health department posted on their Facebook page last week that they had appointments available for the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 1 and Feb. 8. Call them at 304-496-9640 to reserve your spot, and bring your vaccination card with you.
* * *
County United Way is looking for nonprofit agencies to apply for community impact funding from its annual campaign.
Applications are due Feb. 16 from 501(c)3 organizations serving Hampshire County. Visit www.cuw.org for the form. Nonprofits should focus on education, health or financial stability. Decisions are made by local volunteers who review the letters of intent, grant applications and listen to presentations from each organization.
For more information, call the County United Way office at 301-22-2700.
* * *
A new study from SmartAsset, a financial technology company, ranks Hampshire County 4th in West Virginia for the strongest small business presence.
The study weighs 3 factors — the percentage of people in a county with small business income (6.54% here), the proportion of that income to countywide small business income (19% here) and taxes paid by small business owners (the same in all counties).
Hampshire trailed Pendleton, Monroe and Lewis counties in the survey.
* * *
WVU’s Extension Service will hold its annual stakeholders meeting at 1 p.m. on April 24 in the old 2nd-floor courtroom of the Hampshire County Courthouse on Main Street in Romney.
* * *
The average gasoline price in West Virginia was unchanged last week, averaging $3.16 Sunday in GasBuddy’s survey of 1,154 stations across the state. The average was 1.6 cents lower than a month ago, but stands 82.4 cents higher than a year ago.
The national average rose 2.9 cents last week, averaging $3.34 Sunday. The national average is up 6.8 cents from a month ago and 92.8 cents from year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.