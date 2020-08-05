SLANESVILLE — At a time when the world is changing and adapting quickly, 2 local organizations have been awarded grants, facilitating positive, healthy changes in Hampshire County.
Try This West Virginia is an organization that began in 2014 that promotes healthy communities in the Mountain State. Until this year, Hampshire County hasn’t won a Try This grant, and this year 2 organizations earned the honor: The Slanesville Community Garden and the Hampshire County Schools Farmers Market and Nutrition Education Program.
“Hampshire County teams turned in 2 grant applications that all our judges loved,” said Kate Long, Try This co-director. “They were well-constructed and thoughtful, and we knew the children would love them.”
The Slanesville garden project, called the “Mustang Garden,” was established in 2016, and Hampshire County WVU Extension Agent Candace DeLong said that the garden really needed the money from the grant.
“We applied for $3,000 and we got $2,900,” DeLong explained. “We filled out the grant application and sent it in; it’s just doing things to make healthy communities and promoting awareness of gardening practices and healthy eating.”
DeLong found out on July 3 that the Mustang Garden won an award, and she said the first thing the garden crew wanted was to establish a good source of water.
“There’s no good source of water for the garden. You couldn’t get water out there,” she said. “We purchased a shed with a metal roof so we could harvest rainwater. We wanted to make it self-sufficient.”
The shed was dropped off last Monday, acting as the largest chunk of the money from the grant. The rest of the money will be going to tools for the kids to use in the garden, as well as seeds for apple trees and wildflowers to start a pollinator meadow.
“We’re slowly converting it back into a garden and a convertible space,” DeLong said.
Shannon Ritchie with WVU Extension Farmer’s Market and Extension Program said she’d never written a grant proposal by herself before, but after finding out that her project was awarded $2,400 (the exact amount she applied for), she said she was “so excited.”
“Of course, you never feel like you’ll win,” she said. “It felt like we won a million dollars.”
The Farmer’s Market and Extension Program, funded by SNAP-Ed (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education), provides nutrition education for kids and adults in low-income areas. Last fall, the program held a pop-up farmer’s market at Romney Elementary, where each child was able to shop for locally grown produce (courtesy of Spring Valley). This year, Ritchie said she wanted to expand to 3 schools: Romney, Springfield-Green Spring and John. J. Cornwell (and, Ritchie added, JJC is located in an area known as a “food desert,” where the closest big market is in Romney).
This grant will help with pop-up markets at these schools.
“That’s around 600 children we’re going to be able to provide that service for,” Ritchie said. “Those smaller schools tend to get missed out on a lot.”
With the start of school looking completely different for schools in the county this fall, both the working in the garden and the pop-up farmer’s markets may have a little different feel as well.
“My hope is that if the kids are in school in the fall, Susan Parker and I will record lessons in the garden, and the teacher will take time to take the kids out there and show them what they learned,” DeLong explained. “We are going to reach those kids somehow.”
Ritchie said hopefully if the pandemic continues on its course, there might be able to be a shift to produce delivery for students, but nothing is certain right now.
With funding for projects like the Mustang Garden and the Farmer’s Market programs hard to come by, Try This West Virginia is dedicated to creating healthier communities across the state.
“It brings like-minded people from all over the state together, and they inspire each other,” said Try This co-director Adam Flack. “They see that they are not alone, and when they see all the inspiring things other people have done, they think, ‘Well, if they can do it, we can, too.’ It fights the belief that many West Virginians have that things can’t change for the better. With Try This, they see evidence to the contrary.”
