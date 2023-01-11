0111 SuEllen auction .jpeg

Hampshire High’s Leah Strawn has dedicated herself to working on one-of-a-kind pieces to auction off for the online auction that will go live this Friday.

The county felt the severe stress of several fires last year. While the fires engulfed many vacant structures, a couple of families lost their entire homes.

Less than a week before Christmas, the Weasenforth family of Shanks lost their home, their pet monkey, Ann, and all their belongings in a blaze.

0111 SuEllen auction 2.jpeg

