The county felt the severe stress of several fires last year. While the fires engulfed many vacant structures, a couple of families lost their entire homes.
Less than a week before Christmas, the Weasenforth family of Shanks lost their home, their pet monkey, Ann, and all their belongings in a blaze.
Though the home was rented from the Judy family, the Weasenforths still struggle to find a place to live – preferably a rental closer to the Romney area.
“Everyone has been amazing. Our family, best friends, my best friend and her family, my studio family, churches, the Judys and the community,” SuEllen Weasenforth said.
The community continues to help out.
Kathy Strawn with South Branch Photography in Romey decided to hold an online auction from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20 to raise funds for the family.
“This community is amazing in coming together when people are in need,” Kathy said.
Strawn shared that she isn’t super close to the family, but feels she has the responsibility and ability to influence, as a business owner, more than she would be able to on a personal level.
When thinking of things to auction off, Kathy’s daughter Leah Strawn – a sophomore at HHS – had the idea to list her drawings.
Leah is a former dance student of Expressions Dance and Tumble in Romney, a dance studio owned and run by SuEllen.
Kathy Strawn will be listing some of her photography prints for the auction, but she noted that other businesses have also come forward to help.
FNB has donated a basket, and a gift card was given by Graceful Glamour Boutique. Other folks that contributed are Simply BeYoutiFul Salon, Beyond Sweetness, Photos by Jos, Spring Valley Market, Kristen’s Beauty Parlor, Judy Sardo, Taylor Treadway Crafts and Rhonda Park.
Additionally, Nicole Morris, principal at Romney Elementary School, held a Hat Day on Friday that collected $321 for SuEllen and her family – something Morris said the students and their families enjoy participating in.
Morris shared that SuEllen is the school’s Parent Involvement Coordinator.
“She supports our Title I staff, serves as our librarian, helps coordinate our volunteers and coordinates activities throughout the year for our students and families,” she said. “When her family lost their home, we knew we had to do something to help.”
The school is also planning a read-a-thon later this month to provide additional support to the family.
“We thought using reading, which is something she promotes and plays a part in at our school, to raise money to give back to her was a good idea,” added Morris. “I am so grateful for our school community for always being willing to step up and help when someone has a need.”
Follow the Weasenforth Benefit Fundraiser Facebook event page or the South Branch Photography for more information on the auction; it will go live this Friday, Jan. 13, and run through Jan. 20.
