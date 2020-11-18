CAPON BRIDGE — Water and sewer issues took up much of the Capon Bridge Town Council’s Nov. 10 meeting.
There was no update available on the McDonald-Brinker court case over the collapsed bridge on Duff Lane, Mayor Laura Turner said, but bridge debris has been removed from Dillons Run, and the town’s new building commission appointed to aid in financing has met and is awaiting instructions.
The meeting began with a complaint from Dave Clatterbuck about late-night traffic crossing his land unexpectedly to access the water tower. Council member Chris Turner said the water department had been “having issues,” on the night in question, and had sent a pickup with a trailer up to the tower.
Clatterbuck asked that his family be notified or that official vehicles with flashing lights be used. They have had problems with theft and drug use by unauthorized people on their property, he said, and he was concerned about his family’s safety.
The council authorized the purchase of a flashing light that can be attached to town vehicles, and it was noted that former police chief Ralph Rice had told staff to use an official vehicle whenever crossing private property. Clatterbuck was encouraged to call the police whenever he was concerned about possible trespassers.
The town sewer upgrade is proceeding on schedule, with a virtual pre-bid meeting to be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 9, and bid opening tentatively set for Dec. 13 at the library.
Water loss was high last month — 25 percent, with another leak found on Christian Church road, and operator Steve Bowers said he was “getting tired of all these leaks.”
Inspection of grease traps installed by town businesses has been completed, except for those that Steve Bowers reported they had been unable to contact — the Fellowship Church, the United Methodist Church and Hampshire County Parks and Recreation, which uses the old middle school building. No violations were found.
In other business, the mayor reported that receipt of revenues from the new town sales tax had been delayed because the new bank account that the town opened for sales tax revenues was closed by the bank before the first deposit arrived because it had a balance of zero.
Halloween was busy in Capon Bridge. Mayor Turner reported preparing 125 bags of candy to hand out at town hall. Trick or treat hours began at 6 p.m., and the candy ran out by 6:50.
Missy Arnold will be attaching shatterproof “Ornaments of Hope” to the fence between the Ruritan Community Center and Capon River Road again this year, putting them up Dec. 1 and taking them down Dec. 31. Each ornament bears the name of children separated from their families by the state.
Mayor Turner read a proclamation declaring Nov. 22-28 Christian Heritage Week, by order of Governor Jim Justice.
The Capon Bridge Town Hall office will be closed Nov. 26 and 27, Thanksgiving and the day following.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.