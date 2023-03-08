Romney shooting

104 South Grafton Street in Romney – the site of the altercation

ROMNEY — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting that happened in Romney last Tuesday afternoon.

The Romney Police Department confirmed last week that Michael Nair, 39, was taken into custody after the incident, which took place early Tuesday evening at 104 South Grafton Street in Romney – just up the street from the Sheetz.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.