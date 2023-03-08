ROMNEY — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting that happened in Romney last Tuesday afternoon.
The Romney Police Department confirmed last week that Michael Nair, 39, was taken into custody after the incident, which took place early Tuesday evening at 104 South Grafton Street in Romney – just up the street from the Sheetz.
Officer Brian Kerling confirmed that Thomas Puffinburger, 31, was the deceased victim and has been sent to Charleston for an autopsy. Nair, who lived at the address with Puffinburger, allegedly shot him during an argument, MetroNews reported last week.
As of right now, there is no official word on the cause of the argument that led to gunfire at the Romney house.
As of Tuesday morning, Nair was not listed as an inmate at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.